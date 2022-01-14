Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 48,905 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $209.18 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $115.14 and a one year high of $208.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

