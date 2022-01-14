Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a growth of 540.3% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNGAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNGAY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 249,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

