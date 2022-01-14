Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $86.78 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

