Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 32,078 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 97.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,078 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.93.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $516.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

