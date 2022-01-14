Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,813 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,939,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EBR opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.86. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.