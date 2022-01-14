Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 828,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

