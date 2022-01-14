Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.58.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

