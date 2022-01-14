Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,685 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

