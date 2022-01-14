Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.69. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 198,214 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNE. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.44 million and a PE ratio of -78.89.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.0389041 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,115,200. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 600,000 shares of company stock worth $416,771.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

