Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Purchases 97,500 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,964,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,094,080.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow bought 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

PNE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.69. 30,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$233.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.0389041 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNE shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.