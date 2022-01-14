Pier Capital LLC Sells 40,632 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,632 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Everbridge worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.63. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.27.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.