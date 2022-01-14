Pier Capital LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,268 shares of company stock worth $4,678,136. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. 34,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,666. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.