Pier Capital LLC Sells 10,580 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.63. 161,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,297. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

