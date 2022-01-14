Pier Capital LLC Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Inter Parfums accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Inter Parfums worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. 723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,715. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.29 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.