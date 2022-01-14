Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 73,816 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 73,816 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.