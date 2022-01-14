Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 181 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna stock opened at $197.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,818,640 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
