Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 181 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $197.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,818,640 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.