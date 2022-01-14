Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $249.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.