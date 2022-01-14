PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.67. The company had a trading volume of 57,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.20 and its 200 day moving average is $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock worth $111,422,871. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

