Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE PM opened at $102.10 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

