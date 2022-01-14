Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PAHC opened at $20.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $839.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,636,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 778.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 296,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 281,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

