PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 3,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after buying an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

