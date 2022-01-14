Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,035,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 434,801 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 81,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 195,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 615,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 271,440 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 583,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,579,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

