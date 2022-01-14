Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$13.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$10.47. 144,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,571,500. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,161.49. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,850 shares of company stock worth $113,505 and have sold 174,712 shares worth $1,784,396.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

