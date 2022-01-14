Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.77

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 5282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 36.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 16.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 98.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

