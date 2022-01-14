Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,362,000 after buying an additional 3,835,810 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

