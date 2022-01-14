Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €218.25 ($248.01).

Shares of RI opened at €200.80 ($228.18) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €194.81. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

