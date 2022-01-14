Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 7%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.34. 24,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 339,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.