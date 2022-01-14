Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Stock Price Up 1%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)’s share price rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

