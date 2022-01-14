Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Down to $12.82

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.14. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 7,282 shares trading hands.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,122,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

