PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

