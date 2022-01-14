Penn National Gaming, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

PENN opened at $45.73 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

