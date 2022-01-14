PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of PDSB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $184.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.40. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 358,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

