Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

PSFE has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Paysafe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Paysafe stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 63,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,563. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,184,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

