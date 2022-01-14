PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $229.00 at Raymond James

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $264.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.20.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $181.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.81. PayPal has a 52 week low of $177.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.