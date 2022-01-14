Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 234,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Passage Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

