Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Acquires 8,200 Shares of Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after buying an additional 505,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PASG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.61.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

