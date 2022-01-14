PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $62.26 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00383132 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008046 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.01133189 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.