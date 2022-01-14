Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $327.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

