Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) & Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Head to Head Review

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Park Aerospace has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Park Aerospace and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace 13.58% 6.61% 5.54% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Aerospace and Senior’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace $46.28 million 5.94 $4.86 million $0.36 37.33 Senior $942.05 million 0.90 -$218.57 million N/A N/A

Park Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senior.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Park Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Park Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Park Aerospace and Senior, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Park Aerospace beats Senior on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft. It also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for random applications. The company was founded by Jerry Shore and Anthony Chiesa on March 31, 1954 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

