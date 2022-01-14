PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.29

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.29 and last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. Analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

