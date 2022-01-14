Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 91,157 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Hologic worth $85,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,257. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

