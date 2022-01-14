Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $72,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $129,504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Workday by 109.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 339,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Workday by 453.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,016,000 after purchasing an additional 318,066 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Workday by 103.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,449.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,911 shares of company stock worth $188,266,936. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.35. 23,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day moving average is $261.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,771.53, a P/E/G ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

