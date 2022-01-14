Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,142 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,440,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,142 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $97,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.26.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 195,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

