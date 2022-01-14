Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $62,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FDX traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.17. 29,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

