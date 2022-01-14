PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by KeyCorp

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

