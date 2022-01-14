Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells $281,996.00 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

