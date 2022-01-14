P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.36

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.36 and traded as high as $71.48. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $69.52, with a volume of 28,804 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $809.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.46.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

