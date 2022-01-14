Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.41

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 4377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
