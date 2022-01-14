Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.41

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 4377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Ozon alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Ozon by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,430,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.