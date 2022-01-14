Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Owlet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OWLT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Owlet has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.