Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.01. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 56,021 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Otonomy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Otonomy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

